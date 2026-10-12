Denver Nuggets, other former ABA teams, sport classic edition uniforms to honor their history

The Nuggets will have a new look this season, inspired by the team's uniforms from its time as the Denver Rockets in the ABA. The team's throwback jerseys honor the Rockets as the ABA's 50th anniversary of merging with the NBA approaches.

Denver Rockets' Spencer Haywood drives around Los Angeles Stars Craig Raymond to go in for two points during their ABA Western Division final playoffs in Anaheim, Calif., May 5, 1970. Anonymous / AP

In 1974, ahead of the merger, the team changed its name to the Nuggets to avoid conflicting with the NBA's Houston Rockets. The Nuggets reached the ABA Finals during their last season in the league.

All four ABA teams that joined the NBA in the merger, including the Nuggets, the Indiana Pacers, the New York (now Brooklyn) Nets and the San Antonio Spurs, will wear classic ABA-inspired uniforms this season.

Denver Nuggets

Denver's "ABA 50th Anniversary Classic Edition Uniform" highlights the Rockets' orange road uniforms (instead of the team's white home uniforms). The arched "DENVER" on the jersey is outlined in white and is true to the '70s ABA uniform. The uniform also features the team's original Rockets logo.

The Nuggets said the team will wear the classic edition uniforms at nine games this season, seven of which are home games.

They say the jerseys and other ABA 50th Anniversary Classic Edition merchandise will go on sale on Oct. 19.