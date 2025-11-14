Denver's Northfield High School is providing holiday meals to community

Social workers at one Denver public school say the need for food assistance for their students and families has never been greater, prompting them to work together to create a solution. Their mission is to fill the gap for food and everyday necessities during the holidays and beyond.

Audrye Harriger is one of those social workers at Northfield High School, and one of the three people stepping up to launch a drive that will ultimately provide families with everything that they need to make a Thanksgiving meal.

"We've had quite a few students who have asked us what's going to happen with the uncertainty of the world right now, and that they're a little worried about their access and what that means for them and their family," said Harriger.

So far, the response from the community has exceeded expectations. As they run out of room for cold storage, staff are having to take turkeys home temporarily.

"It's been beautiful," said Harriger. "Honestly, we've had over 100 families respond and say that they would like to support."

Naz Medhanie returned to drop off donations for the second time Friday morning.

"A lot of families in our community are really trying to find ways to support each other and the community writ large," said Medhanie. "So, for the school to have a turkey drive and a food drive like this, it's amazing, but it also is a testament to the fact that this school is a hub."

The school is working to provide meals for Thanksgiving and the rest of the holidays this season, and the response has also inspired them to create a year-round food pantry.

"I think the main idea is to provide food for meals closer to the weekend, so that they have some food security over the weekend when they're not at school," said Harriger. "And the idea is that they can come in and shop for what they want."

The school just received a $4,000 grant to clear out some locker space and create the food pantry. They say their biggest need right now in addition to holiday donations are refrigerators and freezers to store everything.

The school will be accepting donations for Thanksgiving meals through Nov. 17. Boxes will be handed out to families on Nov. 20 and 21.