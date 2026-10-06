Denver nonprofit sees increased demand for sexual assault survivor services

As high-profile sexual assault cases draw national attention, a Denver nonprofit says the coverage is having an impact close to home, with more survivors reaching out for support.

The Blue Bench, which provides services to survivors of sexual assault, says it has seen an increase in calls to its resource line in recent weeks.

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"The Blue Bench is named what we are because we wanted to create a safe bench for folks to sit alongside each other and lend a supportive ear," said Sarah Korn, director of development at The Blue Bench.

Korn said national coverage of sexual assault cases can be retraumatizing for survivors, but it can also lead people to recognize their own experiences and seek help. The organization says it has recently heard from several survivors identifying themselves as Jane Does.

"We are tired of institutions not doing the right thing, not standing up for survivors, and making sure that justice is served and making sure that survivors get the support they need at their universities," Korn said.

The increased attention comes as allegations involving a former Cornell University student have put a national spotlight on how universities, law enforcement and surrounding communities respond to survivors.

A former Cornell student, identified as Jane Doe in a recent lawsuit, alleges seven acquaintances raped her at a fraternity house in 2024. The allegations have prompted renewed scrutiny of how the university and authorities handled her case in the days and weeks after she reported it.

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Cornell's president has said the university must do better. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul appointed state Attorney General Letitia James as special prosecutor to lead the reopened investigation.

For organizations like The Blue Bench, the effects of cases receiving national attention can extend far beyond the communities where they happened.

The Blue Bench says 1 in 3 people in Colorado experience some form of sexual violence in their lifetime, with 80% of those experiences occurring before age 25. So far this year, the organization says it has helped about 600 people.

"It's a lot for us," Korn said. "We currently, unfortunately, have a waitlist for our therapy program. It's about four to six weeks, which is not ideal for us."

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The Blue Bench provides low- to no-cost individual and group therapy, as well as case management, hospital and legal advocacy, and prevention education. The organization is also working to launch Flip the Script, a program designed to serve college students in the Denver metro area and Boulder County.

"We feel like there is a deep need for this kind of education and these resources in the community," Korn said.

She said that need is particularly significant in Boulder County, home to the University of Colorado Boulder.

"Boulder County is currently lacking these kinds of resources, which is really a problem when one of the largest universities in the state is in Boulder," Korn said.

But as demand grows, The Blue Bench says its resources are becoming increasingly strained. The organization says federal funding cuts have put some of its programs at risk.

"These programs are really, really at risk, and they're more needed than ever," Korn said. "So, we're really hoping that the community can step up and really learn from this case and this story to do something better."

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Despite the waitlist for therapy, the Blue Bench is encouraging survivors and their loved ones to continue reaching out. The organization says staff can connect people with available resources and support even when immediate therapy appointments are not available.

The nonprofit is also looking to community funding to help sustain its services as demand continues to grow.