Denver nonprofit, food pantry looking for new home after losing contract at recreation center

A Denver nonprofit that has fed families for 15 years says its contract to operate out of the Globeville Recreation Center wasn't renewed, giving it two months to find a new location.

The Birdseed Collective serves hundreds of residents in the Globeville neighborhood, providing one of the few consistent sources of groceries in the area.

"Most people are crying. They're really upset, really upset that we are not going to be here," said Co-Director Carla Padilla.

Co-Director Kristina Garcia said the decision has left the group scrambling to find a permanent space.

"We've been working here for a long time doing community work, and it's upsetting. We don't have a permanent place during a time when the community is in need," Garcia said.

Garcia said their application for renewal was denied because the city plans to bring in a new organization.

"They wanted to bring new things to this neighborhood, but not necessarily things that are going to benefit the community, or what the community is asking or needing," Garcia said.

With the ongoing federal government shutdown, Garcia said they expect the demand for food assistance to grow even more.

Longtime residents say the Globeville Recreation Center is more than just a food distribution site; it's a cultural hub and safe space.

"You can just come here and hang out, have a safe space to be. It truly is a community, and that's being taken away from us, and that's unfair," said resident Angela Garcia.

Former Denver City Councilmember Candi CdeBaca said she believes the decision was made without community input.

"This is a public asset, a publicly owned facility. There should've been a public call for proposals, and the selection process should've been based on community wants and needs," CdeBaca said.

CBS News Colorado has reached out to the city for comment and will update this story when a response is received.

For now, Birdseed Collective plans to continue serving the community while searching for a new home.