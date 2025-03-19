"It makes our life easier;" Denver nonprofit helps ensure families have affordable child care

Every weekday, inside the Tramway Nonprofit Center in Denver's Cole community, preschoolers get the opportunity to explore, play and learn. Often, Coloradans pay top dollar for this type of child care but a local nonprofit is offering help to families in need.

Akbaret Embaye CBS

"It's expensive," Akbaret Embaye said with a pause, then a laugh. She knows the struggle all too well. Embaye is a mom and a teacher at the Early Excellence Program of Denver. The nonprofit offers discounted, affordable child care for parents in need.

"It makes our life easier," said Embaye.

"It helps our families to take a cushion off the costs of child care," added EEPD Executive Director Jennifer Luke.

CBS

Luke said her organization is only able to help families because it receives a bit of help itself: a win-win, thanks to the Urban Land Conservancy. The conservancy leases space in the Tramway building to more than 50 nonprofits at 30% below market rates. That's an estimated $2.6 million in savings just last year.

"We're able to use some of the extra funds here in the building, so we can redirect those funds and savings back into our preschool for our children," Luke said.

"The Cole neighborhood has very deep connections in this community," said Aaron Martinez, Chief Operating Officer of the Urban Land Conservancy. "Working-class families are at risk of being displaced as real estate gets more expensive, as nonprofits get forced out."

CBS

But the Early Excellence Program is on solid footing. It's a direct reflection of massive community support and a comfort for parents to set their kids on the right path.

"When they start kindergarten, they're able to go where they need to go and succeed where they need to succeed."