Denver Museum of Nature and Science plans large expansion of Gems and Minerals Hall

The Denver Museum of Nature and Science is planning an expansive new project to transform the Gems and Minerals Hall into a multi-sensory experience.

Dea Family Gems and Minerals Hall rendering Denver Museum of Nature and Science

According to the museum, "This new, awe-inspiring experience will fuse the latest in groundbreaking exhibition design with a bold new approach to telling the story of Earth's most precious stones and resources. Venturing into mysterious underground environments, visitors will marvel at the wonders of geological discovery and contemplate the rich and complex relationship between humans and the minerals that make up our world."

The museum says the project will expand the hall by 50% and will create an experience where visitors can "feel transported into an underground world."

The new hall will feature:

An underground adventure area with realistic cave environments and interactive experiments on depth, temperature, and pressure in mineral formation.

A modern mine area with a control station exploring mining activities like blasting, conveying, and grinding extracted ore.

An interactive mineral mart highlighting hidden minerals in everyday products.

An illuminated display of over 450 minerals and a treasure hunt.

An interactive map of the Rocky Mountain region exploring its varied mineral deposits and geology.

A color room experience with over 250 fluorescing minerals under ultraviolet lights.

Story stations with first-person accounts from miners, scientists, and environmental experts.

"We don't typically think of the minerals that make up our favorite products, but the average American uses 20,000 pounds (about the weight of a school bus) of minerals every year. The new Dea Gems and Minerals Hall takes this relatable topic and creates a space where science becomes accessible and exciting through sensory engagement and active participation," said Luke Fernandez, Denver Museum of Nature and Science project lead. "From touching minerals throughout the exhibition and examining them up close or glowing under ultraviolet light to learning about jewelry making and discovering how the same minerals are valued differently across cultures, there's something here to inspire everyone."

Detailed plans for the renovations have been finalized, and the new Dea Family Gems and Minerals Hall is scheduled to open in 2027.

The hall is named for two museum supporters, Cathy and Peter Dea, whose donation will help cover a large portion of the renovation costs. The museum says the project has reached 78% of its fundraising goal.