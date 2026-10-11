Denver mother's accused killer arrested in Mexico nearly 14 years after her death

Nearly 14 years after a Denver mother of two was stabbed to death, the man accused of killing her has been arrested in Mexico and is awaiting extradition to Colorado.

Berta Rios-Lopez was killed inside her home on South Bryant Street in Denver's Valverde Neighborhood on April 28, 2012. Her estranged husband, Pedro Rios-Lopez, faces a first-degree murder charge in connection with her death.

In an exclusive interview, one of Berta Rios-Lopez's closest friends, who asked to remain anonymous, recalled the final moments she spent with her and the threats she says her friend endured before her death. Nearly 14 years later, the pain of losing her best friend remains.

Rios-Lopez family

"She was a very hardworking woman who was determined to raise her daughters on her own," the friend said in Spanish.

Both women were single mothers at the time and dreamed of watching their children grow up together. She described Berta Rios-Lopez as a strong, hardworking woman who wanted a better future for her daughters.

But behind her determination, her friend said Berta Rios-Lopez lived in fear of her estranged husband. According to the friend, the couple had been separated for years before reconnecting around one of their children's birthdays. She said their relationship initially appeared to improve, but things soon took a troubling turn.

"My friend would tell me, 'He told me he was going to kill me and my daughters,'" she recalled.

The woman said she encouraged Berta Rios-Lopez to obtain a restraining order, but she did not believe her estranged husband would follow through on the threats.

Despite those fears, her friend had a reason to celebrate. Berta Rios-Lopez had recently received a promotion at work, and her friends took her out to celebrate what they hoped would be a new chapter in her life. The celebration took place at a Denver nightclub, where her friend remembers her being especially happy and optimistic about her future.

Denver Police Department

But that night would be one of her last.

According to the friend, another friend and his partner drove Berta Rios-Lopez home to South Bryant Street after the celebration. When they arrived, they reportedly saw her estranged husband outside the home. Despite being urged to leave, she reportedly insisted on staying.

"My friend told me, 'Her ex was there, and I told her not to get out, that I would bring her back later,'" she recalled. "But she said no, that she could handle him."

On April 28, 2012, Berta Rios-Lopez was stabbed to death inside her home on South Bryant Street. Following her death, police launched a nationwide manhunt for her suspected killer.

Her friend said the news was devastating, especially after seeing her so happy just a day earlier.

"I couldn't believe it. The day before, we were together celebrating, and she was so happy," she said.

For years, Berta Rios-Lopez's loved ones waited for answers and accountability. Now, the Denver District Attorney's Office says Pedro Rios-Lopez has been arrested in Mexico. He faces a first-degree murder charge and is awaiting extradition to Denver.

For Berta Rios-Lopez's friend, the arrest marks a significant step toward justice after nearly 14 years.

"Thank God justice will finally be served after 14 years," she said.

As October marks Domestic Violence Awareness Month, she hopes her friend's story will encourage others experiencing threats or abuse to seek help and report warning signs to authorities. She said even threats that may not seem serious should never be ignored.

While the arrest cannot bring her best friend back, she hopes it will finally bring her family closer to justice.

Denver officials say domestic violence can be "a single abusive event or a pattern of coercive behavior used as revenge or to control, punish, or intimidate an intimate partner" and that it can happen to anyone. "Domestic violence can take many forms, including abuse that is verbal, physical, sexual, psychological, emotional, and/or financial. No one should suffer abuse from a loved one, but if you are, the Denver Police Department and many others are here to help."

A list of resources for those in Denver who are experiencing domestic violence can be found here.