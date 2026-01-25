Denver mom says mold problems at apartment complex have made her sick; city confirms multiple complaints

A Denver woman says repeated mold concerns at her apartment complex have left her feeling unsafe in her home and worried about her child's health, prompting her to contact the city.

Charis Lee, who moved into the Veranda HighPointe apartment complex in 2024, said she initially believed the property would be a safe and "luxury" home for herself and later her newborn.

"The way they market themselves, it's very exciting to think you're moving into this place," Lee said. "I felt so proud of myself."

But Lee said the experience quickly changed after she began noticing condensation and a moldy smell.

"I started getting sick and feeling like I noticed condensation in my unit, and I started smelling what seemed like mold," she said. "It was making me just really projectile vomit every time I came into the unit."

She said she repeatedly reported management concerns and eventually requested a transfer to another unit.

"I have a paper trail of me just being like, 'please, care about my humanity,'" Lee said. "'Care about the situation I'm in with my child.'"

After signing a second lease, which she said cost about $1,900 a month, Lee hoped conditions would improve. Instead, she said she began experiencing the same issue again.

She alleges she was required to put down a new deposit without receiving her original one back, and later discovered a fraudulent check had been cashed in her name, prompting her to file a police report. She says her request for reimbursement was denied.

"I've had financial losses for sure and physical losses from that first lease," she said. "Now we're in the second lease, and now we're here."

On Jan. 12, a cleaner discovered what appeared to be black mold inside a closet, Lee said. Before that discovery, she said she went to the emergency room.

"I've documented black mold in this closet and then documented black mold in my main closet by the bathroom," Lee said.

The situation had her fed up.

"That's when I finally went to social media," Lee said. "It's been two years. I've been sharing my journey on my stories, but I just felt like I was being silenced and put in a corner. I don't feel safe in here. I don't feel safe for my baby."

Lee said after asking to be relocated again, she was temporarily placed in a guest suite within the building. She later withheld rent and contacted the city.

"It's definitely been a nightmare," Lee said.

The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment said it has received six residential health complaints associated with the complex since late 2022, involving water damage or mold. The department said two of those complaints were found to be valid.

The complex is managed by Zocalo Community Development. In a statement, the company said remediation began immediately, and repairs are scheduled for completion in the coming days.

Zocalo Community Development's full statement is as follows:

Thank you for reaching out and for the opportunity to provide clarification. We take all resident health and safety concerns seriously and want to ensure the facts are clearly understood. At Veranda Highpointe, a resident submitted a service request after noticing what appeared to be mold in a closet area, along with saturated clothing on the floor. Within one hour of the request being received, our Service Director investigated and identified a water intrusion issue, which was promptly repaired. Remediation efforts began immediately and the resident was kept informed throughout the process. To minimize disruption and ensure comfort, the resident was temporarily relocated to our on-site guest suite from Tuesday, January 13, 2026 to Friday, January 23, 2026 while affected flooring and drywall were removed and sealed for proper containment. The apartment has since been fully remediated, and repairs including drywall replacement, painting, and new flooring are scheduled for completion by Tuesday, January 27, 2026. The resident is expected to return to the home on Wednesday, January 28, 2026. In the interim, and out of an abundance of caution, the resident has not been living in the apartment and is being accommodated in a hotel starting Friday, January 23, 2026 until the work is fully complete. Zocalo Community Development assumed management of Veranda Highpointe in March 2025. Since that time, we have implemented updated maintenance and response protocols to ensure resident concerns are addressed promptly and thoroughly. We recognize mold concerns can be unsettling, and we want to be clear that action was taken as an immediate response to the situation and the team has remained in constant communication with the affected resident, their well-being is our top priority. We have several claims or reports that have been submitted to us for people not residing at Veranda Highpointe. Our review indicates this was an isolated water intrusion affecting a single apartment home. We have not identified a broader building-wide issue, and we continue to monitor the property closely. The on-site maintenance team and remediation team responded promptly, followed established protocols, and remains committed to resolving the matter thoroughly and responsibly. Please let us know if you need any additional information.

Lee said she is now exploring legal options and hopes speaking out will encourage others experiencing similar issues to come forward. She said she hopes to move out soon.

The city has given the complex 30 days to address the issue.

"I'm seeing the silver lining," Lee said. "I can look forward to being safely housed with my baby."