Denver metro area to see temperatures in the low 80s on Sunday

By
Dayle Cedars
Dayle Cedars
First Alert Meteorologist
The warmup continues for the Denver Metro Area
Mother Nature is going to remind us this week that it is still summertime. On Sunday, high temperatures will climb to around normal for this time of year, with highs in the low 80s in the Denver metro area and 70s in the mountains.

If you're planning to go to the Broncos game, the temperatures will feel nice, but there is a chance one or two afternoon storms could roll right over Empower Field. 

The rain over Denver should not be heavy; however, the First Alert Weather Team will be watching for the possibility of severe storms on the eastern plains on Sunday.

Summertime heat returns to start off the workweek, with highs on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday in the upper 80s.  The storms should stay at bay until the end of the week and weekend as our temperatures also cool some.

