Denver area robbery suspects, including two teens, injured in rollover crash during pursuit

Multiple people suspected of a robbery in the Denver metro area, including two teenagers, were hospitalized after a crash early Monday morning. Several other suspects are still at large.

According to the Commerce City Police Department, two groups of people in two separate vehicles targeted a group sitting outside a home in the 6100 block of Oneida Street. The suspects allegedly robbed several people in the group at gun and knifepoint before driving away.

While officers were interviewing the victims, both of the suspects' vehicles reportedly came back to the crime scene. When officers tried to stop them, they say both of the vehicles drove away, leading police on a pursuit down I-70.

Commerce City Police Department

When one of the vehicles tried to exit at Pecos Street, CCPD says they crashed into a retaining wall and flipped. Officers began life-saving measures on one of the three people in the vehicle until EMTs could arrive. All three people in the vehicle suffered serious injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Two of the three suspects in that vehicle have been identified as 16 and 18-year-old males, respectively.

The second vehicle evaded the police, and the CCPD is still searching for the four suspects who were inside it. The aggravated robbery remains under investigation.

CCPD says the crash is under investigation by the Denver Police Department.