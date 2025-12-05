Police in Denver metro area find stolen motorcycle, "cache of weapons" and stolen identification

Police in the Denver metro area said a person led officers on a chase last week on what turned out to be a stolen dirt bike. Now they're facing multiple weapons and theft charges.

According to the Lakewood Police Department, the motorcycle was spotted without a licence plate on Nov. 25. However, they say the driver managed to elude officers when they attempted to pull the bike over.

The following night, officers on a routine patrol spotted the same driver riding the dirt bike down the sidewalk near W. 13th Ave. and Upham St. When police pulled the driver over, they say the officers not only discovered that the motorcycle was stolen, they also reportedly found numerous weapons and stolen IDs. Authorities said the person was carrying five handguns, nine knives and two hatchets with them.

Lakewood Police Department

The officers arrested the suspect and booked them into the Jefferson County Jail. They are facing charges of second-degree motor vehicle theft, multiple counts of unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, driving without a valid license and criminal possession of identification documents from multiple victims.