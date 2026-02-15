Police warn drivers in Denver metro area against obscuring plates to avoid tolls
Police in the Denver metro area are warning drivers that obscuring their license plates to avoid paying tolls could cost them more in the long run.
More than 150 drivers have been caught and cited this year, the Broomfield Police Department said. They say drivers have been using multiple methods to deliberately obscure or alter their plates, including:
- Ripping outdated temporary tags
- Covering letters and numbers in oil and grease
- Covering letters and numbers with paint
- Removing the plates
- Using tinted plate covers
- Using handwritten or dealership signs
- Using fake souvenir plates
Police said several of the drivers have been repeat offenders. Officers are conducting an ongoing campaign to catch those involved in toll evasion, the BPD said.
If caught, authorities warned that the drivers will be required to appear in court and may be fined and required to repay outstanding toll fees.