Police warn drivers in Denver metro area against obscuring plates to avoid tolls

Police in the Denver metro area are warning drivers that obscuring their license plates to avoid paying tolls could cost them more in the long run.

Broomfield Police Department

More than 150 drivers have been caught and cited this year, the Broomfield Police Department said. They say drivers have been using multiple methods to deliberately obscure or alter their plates, including:

Ripping outdated temporary tags

Covering letters and numbers in oil and grease

Covering letters and numbers with paint

Removing the plates

Using tinted plate covers

Using handwritten or dealership signs

Using fake souvenir plates

Police said several of the drivers have been repeat offenders. Officers are conducting an ongoing campaign to catch those involved in toll evasion, the BPD said.

If caught, authorities warned that the drivers will be required to appear in court and may be fined and required to repay outstanding toll fees.