Watch CBS News
Local News

Police warn drivers in Denver metro area against obscuring plates to avoid tolls

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
Read Full Bio
Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

Add CBS News on Google

Police in the Denver metro area are warning drivers that obscuring their license plates to avoid paying tolls could cost them more in the long run.

broomfield-plate-obscuring-1-broomfield-pd.jpg
Broomfield Police Department

More than 150 drivers have been caught and cited this year, the Broomfield Police Department said. They say drivers have been using multiple methods to deliberately obscure or alter their plates, including:

  • Ripping outdated temporary tags
  • Covering letters and numbers in oil and grease
  • Covering letters and numbers with paint
  • Removing the plates
  • Using tinted plate covers
  • Using handwritten or dealership signs
  • Using fake souvenir plates

Police said several of the drivers have been repeat offenders. Officers are conducting an ongoing campaign to catch those involved in toll evasion, the BPD said.

broomfield-plate-obscuring-11-broomfield-pd.jpg
Broomfield Police Department

If caught, authorities warned that the drivers will be required to appear in court and may be fined and required to repay outstanding toll fees.

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue