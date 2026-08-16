Denver metro area murder suspect captured in southeast Colorado after manhunt

Following a day-long manhunt, authorities have taken a suspect into custody who they believe is responsible for a fatal stabbing in the northern Denver metro area.

The search began after Northglenn police say Alexei Munive-Rodriguez stabbed a victim multiple times in the 10500 block of Irma Drive late Friday night. Despite first responders' efforts to save them, the victim did not survive. Authorities have not yet released their identity.

Northglenn Police Department

On Saturday, police issued a statewide alert to law enforcement agencies to help locate Munive-Rodriguez. They warned that Munive-Rodriguez was armed and dangerous, and urged the public to call 911 if they saw him.

Although a Lincoln County deputy spotted the suspect vehicle on Saturday, they say the vehicle crashed, and the driver escaped on foot.

On Sunday morning, Lamar Police Department officers say they found Munive-Rodriguez hiding in a field and arrested him without incident. The Northglenn Police Department says he will be taken back to Adams County, where he will be taken into custody by local law enforcement.

The police department has not yet released what charges he may face in connection with the stabbing and subsequent search.