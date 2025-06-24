Watch CBS News
Local News

Denver metro area, Eastern Colorado prepare for strong to severe storms Tuesday afternoon

By Alex Lehnert

/ CBS Colorado

Severe storm chances for the Denver metro and Eastern Colorado Tuesday
Severe storm chances for the Denver metro and Eastern Colorado Tuesday 02:52

Things have "cooled" off across Colorado after a sweltering weekend, but now the threat for severe weather grows going into Tuesday.

spc-day-1.png
CBS

The Denver area is under a Level 2- Slight risk for severe storms on Tuesday afternoon. That risk covers Northern and Eastern Colorado as well, with a Level 1 – Marginal Risk for the Front Range mountains and Southern Colorado.

Two inches in diameter hail and damaging wind gusts above 60 mph are the greatest threats on Tuesday.

There is also a risk of isolated tornadoes.

fr-futurecast-alex.png
CBS

Scattered storms will begin developing after lunchtime and move Northeast throughout the afternoon.

The peak timing for storm potential in the Denver area will be between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

co-today-highs.png
CBS

High temperatures across the Front Range will be slightly cooler than normal, climbing into the low 80s.

Dewpoints will climb into the upper 50s to low 60s, which will help destabilize the atmosphere and set the stage for that threat of severe storms. 

Alex Lehnert

Alex Lehnert

First Alert Meteorologist Alex Lehnert provides the weather forecast on CBS Colorado Mornings.

