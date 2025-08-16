Denver metro area nonprofit works to feed hungry kids in its community

A nonprofit in the Denver metro area is making a difference by helping children and families in its community who may not have access to food.

On Friday at the Lakewood United Methodist Church, volunteers were packing up care packages from Jeffco Eats. There was an energy that you could feel.

"Para ti, para mi. One for me and one for you," said Jeffco Eats Founder Barb Moore. "We're really positive because those kids are going to eat."

CBS

Moore has made it her mission to make sure no one in her community goes hungry. It started eight years ago when she attended a community meeting.

"And this lady from Hunger Free Golden said there were children hungry in Golden, and I said, 'You're kidding!?" said Moore.

That's when she started Jeffco Eats. They started small, making deliveries to schools out of cars and rented trucks, but soon the need grew.

"(We) started out with four schools and now we have thirty schools and over forty sites," said Moore.

That, plus a reduction in funding opportunities, has put a strain on their budget. And as the need for food banks continues to grow, they worry they won't be able to keep up.

CBS

"We really do need to raise, you know, probably fifty to $100,000 more for some of the food," Moore explained.

They are asking the community for help to make that happen. And while they know everyone's budget is tight, they say if everyone pitched in a little bit, they could end hunger in their community.

In the meantime, they say they will keep doing their thing, the best they can, with smiles on their faces.

"You just have to be creative and positive," said Moore.

They also say that they can always use more funding and more volunteers. If you want to donate food, the things they need the most are protein and mac and mid-tier instant cheese cups.