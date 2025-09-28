Watch CBS News
Local News

Denver metro area sees chance of afternoon and evening storms through Tuesday

By
Dayle Cedars
Dayle Cedars
First Alert Meteorologist
Dayle Cedars is a First Alert Meteorologist with CBS News Colorado. Catch her latest First Alert Weather updates on TV and on our free streaming service, CBS News Colorado.
Read Full Bio
Dayle Cedars

/ CBS Colorado

Chance of afternoon and evening storms Monday and Tuesday for the Denver metro area
Chance of afternoon and evening storms Monday and Tuesday for the Denver metro area 02:45

The weather is changing just a touch on Sunday, and for the early start of the workweek. The subtropical moisture that brought rain to the mountains Saturday will spread into the metro area and plains Sunday. This is not going to be a washout. The chance for storms on Sunday is 20% for the Denver metro area. 

High temperatures on Sunday will be in the low 80s for the metro area, with 60s in the mountains. 

co-today-highs.png
CBS

Monday is going to look very similar to Sunday, with high temperatures around 80 degrees and the chance for some afternoon and evening storms. If you are heading to Empower Field to watch the Denver Broncos for Monday night football, one or two rain showers are possible pre-game and through the first half. The second half of the game should be dry with temperatures cooling into the low 60s by the end of the game. 

broncos-game-forecast.png
CBS

A high-pressure system moves back into the state mid-week, drying us out and warming us into the low 80s.

Dayle Cedars

Dayle Cedars is a First Alert Meteorologist with CBS News Colorado. Catch her latest First Alert Weather updates on TV and on our free streaming service, CBS News Colorado.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue