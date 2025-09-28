Denver metro area sees chance of afternoon and evening storms through Tuesday

The weather is changing just a touch on Sunday, and for the early start of the workweek. The subtropical moisture that brought rain to the mountains Saturday will spread into the metro area and plains Sunday. This is not going to be a washout. The chance for storms on Sunday is 20% for the Denver metro area.

High temperatures on Sunday will be in the low 80s for the metro area, with 60s in the mountains.

Monday is going to look very similar to Sunday, with high temperatures around 80 degrees and the chance for some afternoon and evening storms. If you are heading to Empower Field to watch the Denver Broncos for Monday night football, one or two rain showers are possible pre-game and through the first half. The second half of the game should be dry with temperatures cooling into the low 60s by the end of the game.

A high-pressure system moves back into the state mid-week, drying us out and warming us into the low 80s.