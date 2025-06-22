Denver metro area 10-week stormwater repair project begins: What drivers need to know

Starting Monday, drivers in part of the Denver metro area may notice some changes to their usual route as the city begins a major stormwater repair project.

For the next 10 weeks, Federal Boulevard just south of Belleview Avenue in Littleton will be fully closed while crews work to replace aging infrastructure beneath the roadway.

The project is part of a larger effort by the City of Littleton to modernize its stormwater system, which includes several key culvert replacements. A recent citywide survey revealed that many components of the system are nearing the end of their lifespan, and some date back to the 1970s.

David Gilbert with the City of Littleton says the repairs are essential to keeping Littleton's stormwater system functioning safely and efficiently.

"This work is necessary to make sure we can remove stormwater and get it to where it needs to go," Gilbert explained. "We're replacing the old metal pipe with something far more durable, and we're doing it as quickly as possible."

The project includes removing approximately 182 feet of deteriorating corrugated metal pipe and replacing it with 36-inch reinforced concrete pipe. Crews will also replace one concrete junction box, modify two others, and install more than 250 feet of cured-in-place pipe lining.

Altogether, the project is expected to improve the longevity and reliability of the stormwater system for years to come.

To complete the work, full excavation of the roadway is required, which means a complete closure of Federal Boulevard just south of Belleview Avenue. While the city does not anticipate major traffic impacts, since it's not one of Littleton's highest-traffic areas, detour routes will be clearly marked. Local access to nearby businesses like Partner Colorado Credit Union and Foushee SalonSpa will be maintained.

"We know it's a hassle," Gilbert said. "But we appreciate everyone's patience. These repairs are key to keeping Littleton's infrastructure safe and strong for the future."

Construction is set to begin June 23, 2025, and wrap up by late summer, depending on weather and work conditions.