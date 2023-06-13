Watch CBS News
Medina Alert: Denver police looking for white 2004 Acura sedan involved in hit-and-run that injured pedestrian

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Medina Alert after a hit-and-run car-pedestrian collision in Denver on Monday. It happened near the intersection of 4th Avenue and Broadway just after 9:30 p.m.  

Denver police on Tuesday were looking for a white 2004 Acura sedan that was involved. They say the vehicle hit a person and then sped away.

The victim was seriously injured.

The sedan was last seen going south on Broadway and it could have damage to the passenger side front area.

The car was reported stolen two days ago and has the license plate number CFHC16.

