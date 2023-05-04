Watch CBS News
Local News

Regis University wants your questions for upcoming Denver mayoral debate

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

CBS News Colorado has teamed with Regis University for the Denver Mayoral Runoff Debate with candidates Kelly Brough and Mike Johnston. This is the debate required by the Fair Election Fund.

Kelly Brough
Kelly Brough Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post/Getty Images
Mike Johston
Mike Johnston Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post/Getty Images

Regis University is hosting the debate on May 11 at 6 p.m. and wants to hear from the community about questions they want answered.

The university has opened a website to make it easy for voters to get involved in the process as they make the decision about who will be Denver's new mayor for the first time in 12 years.

The election is June 6 but ballots go out in the mail on May 22.

Denver Fair Elections Fund debate with CBS News Colorado

Then later this month, don't miss CBS News Colorado's debate at our studios between Johnston and Brough.

CBS News Colorado Mayor's Debate

  • Wednesday, May 17
  • Live
  • 6 p.m. Exclusively on air and on CBS News Colorado Streaming Network
CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on May 4, 2023 / 1:56 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.