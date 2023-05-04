Regis University wants your questions for upcoming Denver mayoral debate

CBS News Colorado has teamed with Regis University for the Denver Mayoral Runoff Debate with candidates Kelly Brough and Mike Johnston. This is the debate required by the Fair Election Fund.

Kelly Brough Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post/Getty Images

Mike Johnston Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post/Getty Images

Regis University is hosting the debate on May 11 at 6 p.m. and wants to hear from the community about questions they want answered.

The university has opened a website to make it easy for voters to get involved in the process as they make the decision about who will be Denver's new mayor for the first time in 12 years.

The election is June 6 but ballots go out in the mail on May 22.

Denver Fair Elections Fund debate with CBS News Colorado

May 11 6 p.m. Regis University

Open to the public.

Hosts: Political Specialist Shaun Boyd



Candidates: Kelly Brough and Mike Johnston

Streamed live and will re-run Friday, May 12 7 p.m. on CBS News Colorado Streaming Network

website: regis.edu/signature-events/denver-debates

Then later this month, don't miss CBS News Colorado's debate at our studios between Johnston and Brough.

CBS News Colorado Mayor's Debate