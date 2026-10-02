Denver Mayor Mike Johnston would "love to host" Super Bowl in 2033

The City of Denver hopes to host America's biggest sporting event someday.

On Friday morning, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston said he would "love to host" the Super Bowl in 2033, two years after the Broncos hope to open the new stadium at Burnham Yard. That would be the first time Denver could do so under the new stadium and timeline.

Although cities used to bid for the privilege, the NFL now approaches them. To be selected as a host location, the city would need to meet the NFL's hosting requirements and negotiate a proposal that all 32 NFL team owners would vote on.

The list of requirements is lengthy and includes:

A host stadium in a market with an NFL team and at least 70,000 seats.

A location with an average game-day temperature of 50°F or higher, or a climate-controlled stadium with a domed roof or a league waiver.

At least 35,000 parking spaces within a mile of the stadium.

Space for a pregame entertainment area and other events during Super Bowl week.

Equal practice space, in both size and quality, for each team.

At least 35% of the stadium's seating capacity must be available at hotels within an hour's drive of the stadium.

Appropriate resources for the media, electrical needs, cellular signal, and other operational needs at the stadium.

The NFL will control and receive 100% of revenue from all ticket sales, including sales in all suites.

Also, beginning in 2028, playing surfaces at every NFL stadium must meet new enhanced standards.

But Denver's Super Bowl dreams are still far afield. Work is still underway for the new stadium at Burnham Yard, with master plans submitted just last August.

The next four Super Bowls will take place in SoFi Stadium in California, then in Atlanta, Las Vegas and Nashville.