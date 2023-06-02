Latinos play big role in Denver's mayoral runoff

The importance of the Latino vote in Denver's mayoral runoff is clear.

"We are a third of the population. By definition we should decide the outcome," says Mario Carrera, President and CEO of CLLARO - Colorado's first Latino civil rights and advocacy organization.

Both Kelly Brough and Mike Johnston are airing ads on Spanish language television channels, but Carrera says, Latinos are looking for more than Spanish-speaking ads, "Are they really speaking to me? Do they understand me as who I am and what my aspirations are?"

"That's important for these candidates to really speak to the Latino vote and make that be the difference for them."

While low voter turnout among Latinos has been endemic, Carrera says he is seeing more engagement this election, especially among young Latinos.

"Some of these voters are representing school issues, college issues, visibility and housing and upward mobility. Those things are kind of eluding us and these young folks are really concerned about that, you know, 'How can I get some traction in this economy with jobs?'"

Criminal justice is another top issue for Latinos, he says, who are not only worried about safety but equity in a system that he says is often biased against those who are black and brown, "It boils down to representation. Representation of Latinos in the bench. Representation in the judicial system, across the board."

While a record number of Latinos ran for mayor this year, none of them made the runoff. Carrera says, "It diluted their vote and it created a lot of fragmentation among the Latino community."

But he says they will be watching the next mayor's actions closely.

The days of three term mayors in Denver, he says, are likely over.

"I think there's serious questioning taking place right now as to whether that's a good thing, a healthy thing for anyone be in power for that long, especially with a city that has a strong mayor kind of government."

While both candidates are clearly courting the Latino vote, Carrera says its what they do for Latinos after they're elected that will be key.

"Making sure that there is representation. There is equitable investment, there is resource allocation that is representing of the population because if it's not then they you are going to continue to have the kinds of issues and the kind of problems cities have."