DPS alums host Denver mayor forum to ensure vision of success for city's kids

Ednium, DPS alums host forums on how Denver mayoral candidates will invest in education

Two organizations made up of alumni from Denver Public Schools will host a forum this Saturday with candidates for Mayor of Denver.

Ednium: The Alumni Collective joined forces with TEN Collective Impact to host the forum which will be held at Kepner Beacon Middle School on Saturday March 4 at noon.

The event organizers say homegrown talent is an asset Denver is not fully utilizing.

TeRay Esquibel, Founder and Executive Director of Ednium said, "Our definition of success in public education should include whether or not Denver Public Schools alumni are able to live and lead in the city that educated them. In order to ensure our homegrown talent can be full participants in the city's democracy and economy, our next leader must measure outcomes and take intentional action that is driven by the brilliance in its backyard."

Esquibel spoke to CBS News Colorado Karen Leigh.

The forum has confirmed attendance from candidates: Andy Rougeot, Chris Hansen, Leslie Herod, Terrance Roberts, James Walsh, Aurelio Martinez, Kelly Brough, Lisa Calderon, Mike Johnston, Trinidad Rodriguez, Ean Thomas Tafoya, Al Gardner, Kwame Spearman and Robert Treta.

Here's more detail:

Denver Mayor's Forum: An Education Conversation in the Heart of Southwest Denver

Kepner Beacon Middle School

(911 S Hazel Ct, Denver, CO 80219)

Date & Time:

March 4th, 2023

12:00-2:20

Community Lunch 12:00-12:25

Candidate Forum 12:30-2:15

Closing: 2:15-2:20

And to learn more about the hosts, visit Ednium: The Alumni Collective and TEN Collective Impact