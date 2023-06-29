Denver man sentenced to 27 years for list of bank robberies

A Denver man was sentenced to 27 years behind federal bars after pleading guilty to a long list of bank robberies.

According to the plea agreement, 39-year-old Jerome Bravo and his co-defendant Jonathan Gullette, robbed 10 banks between Aurora, Arvada and Denver from January to March of 2021.

Denver Man Sentenced to 27 Years in Federal Prison for 10 Armed Bank Robberies https://t.co/LGkGLMK2bB — U.S. Attorney for the District of Colorado (@USAO_CO) June 29, 2023

The two defendants were reportedly armed and threatened victims with handguns during the robberies. According to the plea agreement, the two were nicknamed the "Brazen Bandits" for their risky tactics during the commission of the robberies.

"We are grateful for the collaboration between the FBI and all the law enforcement agencies that worked to end this series of armed bank robberies," said United States Attorney Cole Finegan. "The sentence handed down by the court serves as a reminder that such criminal behavior will not be tolerated and that there are serious consequences for this type of criminal conduct."

Gullette also pleaded guilty in the case and will be sentenced in September.