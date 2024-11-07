Denver man arrested, accused of making threats against Summit High School

A man from Denver has been arrested and accused of making threats against Summit High School. Investigators said that Manuel Humberto Carreon Mendez made a threat directed at the high school on Wednesday morning.

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, during the phone conversation with school staff, Carreon Mendez said he intended to come to the high school with guns and a bomb.

Manuel Humberto Carreon Mendez Summit County

Sheriff's deputies said they immediately responded to the school and began an investigation on the suspect, identified as Carreon Mendez who is a former Summit High School student and Denver resident. At that time, they confirmed that Carreon Mendez was outside Summit County and was not an immediate threat to students or staff.

On Wednesday afternoon, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Carreon Mendez and deputies, along with the FBI, the Brighton Police Department, and the Adams County Sheriff's Office located and arrested him in Adams County. He was booked into the Summit County Detention Facility on several charges including menacing; false report of explosives, weapons or harmful substances; inciting destruction of life or property; interference with staff, faculty or students; harassment.

"I want to acknowledge how scary these critical incidents can be to parents, teachers, students, and everybody involved. I thank the school district and our local, state, and federal partners for helping us bring this to a peaceful resolution," said Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons in a statement.