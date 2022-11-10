Denver Library measure passes, increasing taxes to fund later hours, higher wages and more technology

Tuesday night's passing of Denver's ballot measure 2I will increase taxes for the Denver Public Library, meaning the community will soon see libraries open longer and larger collections, among other things.

"The funding will really support all of the things we keep hearing from the community that we need more of," said Erika R. Martinez, a Denver Public Library spokesperson. "We are thinking about this as an investment in our community, in our spaces, in our people."

15-year-old Madelaine Senger is a library enthusiast. It's a place that makes her feel special.

"It gives me a really calm and relaxing emotion, and I just feel like I can pick up any book," Senger told CBS News Colorado.

The library is actually the place Senger took her first steps.

"My parents were taken aback obviously," said Senger.

Senger got her first library card at the age of four. She understands the importance of libraries and what they offer the community.

"They're places that have knowledge and people can go to it and do their homework and safe places, and just really feel welcomed," Senger said.

With the passing of the measure, Senger said more students like her will be able to benefit from libraries. The $36 million in funding will go towards increasing wages, more technology, growing programs and collections, and expanding some library hours. Currently only one library in Denver is open on Sundays, and most close daily by 6 p.m.

"It'll depend too, right, because I think every community, every neighborhood is different, and so we're exploring different templates, so where does it make sense for us to increase the hours, to make sure that we're increasing it at branches that really need that," said Martinez.

The funding for the libraries won't be available until January, but Martinez said we gradually start rolling out next year. Senger hopes this initiative will allow others to walk into libraries, and feel the calm she does when she picks up a book.

"Even with the world of technology, knowledge will always win and libraries are the best places to go to get knowledge," she said.