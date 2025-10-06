Denver residents can drop leaves in compost cart or at LeafDrop locations

In sync with the cooler and rainy weather, Denver kicked off its annual LeafDrop program on Monday. The program allows residents to drop off their leaves to have them turned into compost rather than ending up in a landfill.

The city also took the opportunity to remind residents that those leaves can go right in their compost cart, no bagging needed. Those who live in Denver and don't have a compost cart can sign up.

Catherine Falls Commercial / Getty Images

Additional Information from Denver's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure:

Starting October 6, through November 21, the following LeafDrop locations are open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m:

Cherry Creek Transfer Station – 7301 E. Jewell Ave. (enter on E. Jewell Ave.)*

Havana Nursery – 10450 Smith Rd. (enter on Smith Road)

Central Platte Campus – 1271 W. Bayaud Ave. (Enter through the gates at Bayaud and Navajo, go past the Denver Animal Shelter to dumpsters in front of Building 2 on the right.)

*Note that the Cherry Creek Transfer Station is the only site that accepts loose leaves and hitched trailers (6 ft in length or less); otherwise, leaves should be bagged. Residents can download a coupon to receive a free five-pack of compostable paper leaf bags at participating Ace Hardware stores while supplies last. Leaves dropped off in plastic bags must be emptied on site.

DOTI

Also, we're just a few weeks away from opening our weekend drop sites! On Saturday, November 8 and Sunday, November 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Denver residents can drop off their leaves and pumpkins at the following locations:

Cherry Creek Transfer Station – 7301 E. Jewell Ave. (enter on E. Jewell Ave.)*

Bruce Randolph High School – E. 40th Ave. and Steele St.

Kennedy High School – Newland St. and Brown Pl.

Sloan's Lake Northwest Parking Lot – W. Byron Pl. and Yates St.

Veterans Park – S. Vine St. and E. Iowa Ave.

Here are some other tips:

Refrain from including branches or other materials in your leaf bags

Don't use twine or staples to secure paper leaf bags, just roll and crimp

Never rake or blow leaves into the streets; they can clog our storm sewer inlets and street sweepers.

If you are a current city compost customer, you can put leaves and pumpkins in your compost cart!

To learn more about Denver's LeafDrop Program, please visit denvergov.org/leafdrop