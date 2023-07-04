Watch CBS News
Shooting involving motorcyclist on I-70 shuts down highway for hours Tuesday

By Ben Warwick

A shooting involving a motorcyclist has shut down I-70 for several hours, according to Denver Police.

The shooting happened at I-70 and Colorado Boulevard, and that exit has been closed for at least three hours. 

The motorcyclist sustained serious injuries. 

There is no suspect information right now. 

Eastbound I-70 is closed between Washington Street and Colorado Boulevard. 

First published on July 4, 2023 / 7:59 AM

