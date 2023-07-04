Shooting involving motorcyclist on I-70 shuts down highway for hours Tuesday
A shooting involving a motorcyclist has shut down I-70 for several hours, according to Denver Police.
The shooting happened at I-70 and Colorado Boulevard, and that exit has been closed for at least three hours.
The motorcyclist sustained serious injuries.
There is no suspect information right now.
Eastbound I-70 is closed between Washington Street and Colorado Boulevard.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.