Denver International Airport confirms runway trespasser detained

Denver International Airport has confirmed to CBS Colorado that a runway trespasser has been detained after an incident over the weekend. According to the airport, an individual was trespassing on the north side of the airfield about 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Denver Police Department was notified and the person accused of trespassing was detained. The person was transported to the University of Colorado Hospital.

The airport said they are still investigating the incident. Police have not responded to CBS Colorado regarding potential charges for the suspect.

Earlier this year, a trespasser died after Frontier Flight 4345 struck him while the aircraft was taking off. The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner determined he died from multiple blunt and sharp force injuries. His manner of death was ruled a suicide.