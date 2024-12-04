What happened inside a Denver International Airport restroom led to suspension of food services worker

An employee of Gate Gourmet, a catering company serving airlines at Denver International Airport, is under investigation by Denver police after an airline passenger said he caught the worker trying to secretly take a picture of the passenger in a bathroom stall.

"Sick" and "gross" are how the 24-year-old passenger described the Nov. 22 incident to CBS News Colorado.

The passenger was flying home after a business trip in Denver. CBS Colorado is not identifying the man as he may be a victim of a crime.

He said he was changing clothes and using the toilet in a bathroom stall in the A Concourse when he looked down and noticed someone reaching under the stall with a cellphone camera taking a picture of him. He yelled and said the man took off. The passenger pursued the man and confronted him, saying he was wearing a lanyard around his neck and identification indicating he worked for Gate Gourmet. The passenger said as soon as he apprehended the man, the employee volunteered his phone and told the passenger he could delete the photos.

Airport police were called and detained Eneriko Shawaii for questioning, according to Denver police, who also said there was a restroom photo on Shawaii's phone.

In a written statement, Denver police said, "this is still an open investigation. No arrests have been made."

CBS Colorado was unable to locate Shawaii for comment on the incident.

The passenger said he decided to press charges after realizing the cellphone camera could have been pointed at a child.

A food services worker at Denver International Airport is under investigation after allegedly filming a passenger in an airport men's room stall. CBS

"Other victims might be kids," the man said.

Mike Arnot, a spokesperson for Gate Gourmet, said Shawaii has been suspended from his job and stripped of his airport security credentials.

"We take allegations of misconduct against an employee extremely seriously," said Arnot, "and will fully cooperate with the investigation undertaken by the relevant authorities. The alleged conduct did not occur in connection with the employee's official duties."