Denver police looking for Denver International Airport luggage theft suspect

The Denver Police Department asked the public to help identify a man suspected of stealing baggage at the Denver International Airport on Jan. 21.

Police released images from surveillance footage of the suspect Friday in hopes someone in the community could help identify him. Authorities said the suspect is approximately 30 years old, about 5'8" tall and has a medium build.

Denver Police Department

DPD encouraged anyone with information on the suspect's identity to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.