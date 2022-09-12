Frontier check-in counter will temporarily move as DIA continues remodel

The Frontier Airlines ticket counter will temporarily move on Wednesday as major renovations continue at DIA's Great Hall.

Frontier will move check-in operations from Pod 0 on the northeast side of Level 6 to Pod 2 in the middle of the east side of Level 6. The closure will happen at 1:00 a.m. and check-in will resume at the new location starting at 3:30 a.m.

Pod numbers are noted on yellow signs hanging overhead.

Allegiant Airlines, American Airlines, British Airways, Sun Country Airlines, and all remaining international carriers will also move through October.