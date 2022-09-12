Watch CBS News
Frontier check-in counter will temporarily move as DIA continues remodel

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

The Frontier Airlines ticket counter will temporarily move on Wednesday as major renovations continue at DIA's Great Hall.

Frontier will move check-in operations from Pod 0 on the northeast side of Level 6 to Pod 2 in the middle of the east side of Level 6. The closure will happen at 1:00 a.m. and check-in will resume at the new location starting at 3:30 a.m. 

Pod numbers are noted on yellow signs hanging overhead. 

Allegiant Airlines, American Airlines, British Airways, Sun Country Airlines, and all remaining international carriers will also move through October. 

September 12, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

