With high winds at Denver International Airport, FAA implements "Ground Delay Program" for arriving flights

High winds across Colorado's Front Range on Wednesday afternoon are causing flight delays at Denver International Airport. The airport says the FAA has implemented what they're calling a "Ground Delay Program" for arriving flights.

At 2:45 p.m. sustained winds were being measured at above 30 mph, with gusts above 40 mph.

Michael Ciaglo / Getty Images

The airport said on a post on social media that the ground delays "may lead to delays or adjusted departure times."

"Travelers: Please check with your airline for the latest flight status before heading to the airport," the airport posted on X.

One traveler who was on a departing flight in the afternoon told CBS Colorado at 2 p.m. that she was in a plane that was waiting for a long time on the taxiway. The flight crew told the passengers that the wait would be more than an hour with more than 40 planes waiting for takeoff ahead of them.

The FAA lists their ground delays and ground stops across the country at nasstatus.faa.gov.