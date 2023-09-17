Denver International Airport, DPD work together to limit car and catalytic converter thefts

Denver International Airport, DPD work together to limit car and catalytic converter thefts

Denver International Airport, DPD work together to limit car and catalytic converter thefts

With the start of fall just one week away, the holiday travel season is just around the corner.

Ahead of the busy season, Denver International Airport is stepping up its game to make sure cars in lots remain safe while people travel.

Though these changes may not be stopping crooks from targeting vehicles, the airport and Denver police are doing what they can.

One woman, Alex Harman from Salida experienced this first hand and it turned her dream vacation to Costa Rica into a nightmare.

CBS

"This is a really big problem and it is a safety concern," said Harman.

Harman is one of the latest victims of catalytic converter theft at DIA.

"I went to start my vehicle and I immediately knew something was wrong, when someone cuts off your catalytic converter, it is pretty obvious something terrible has happened," said Harman.

She left her car parked at the Pikes Peak lot at DIA for about a week.

"It's just unsettling to think like gosh, what's the point of security of people are in here running power tools and no one is noticing?" asked Harman.

When she noticed her vehicle would not start, she knew this would cost double her trip to Costa Rica.

"I had to get a 175 mile tow back plus the fee to arrive is another ball park... $1,200," said Harman.

According to Harman, that's on top of the estimated $2,000 she will have to spend to fix her car.

Stephanie Figueroa, public information officer at Denver International Airport says they're doing their part to ensure people feel safe parking their vehicles at DIA.

CBS

"It has been noted that Colorado is No.1 for auto theft and the airport isn't unique to that," said Figueroa.

DIA is working with Denver police to try combat this issue by adding more security, adding 15 high activity location observation cameras and stolen vehicle alerts.

"Many of these thieves are just barreling through these gate arms and driving out so we're looking into installing different gate arms at those lanes," said Figueroa.

Since the beginning of the year catalytic converter thefts have been on the rise, while almost 400 vehicles have been reported stolen at DIA parking lots.

According to DIA , if you are a victim of a crime in their parking lot and need a tow truck, you can contact its team and file a refund request.