DIA teams up with Denver police to curb vehicle, catalytic converter thefts in parking lots

Denver International Airport is teaming up with the Denver Police Department to address vehicle and catalytic converter thefts in the airport's parking lots. Some of the measures include enhancing security measures.

In the first seven months of the year, from Jan. 1 to July 31, 378 vehicles were reported stolen from DIA parking lots. During that time, more than seven million vehicles were parked in the 51,000 parking spaces, encompassing 53 square miles.

"Our commitment to the safety and security of our passengers, staff and their belongings is unwavering," DEN CEO Phil Washington said in a statement. "DEN's multifaceted strategy is a testament to our dedication to providing a safe environment within our parking lots. Through collaboration with law enforcement agencies and innovative security measures, we are taking proactive steps to minimize auto thefts and damages."

Last month, CBS News Colorado's Karen Morfitt reported on the rise of vehicle thefts at DIA parking lots.

DIA released the following strategies to reduce auto and catalytic converter thefts:

Increased Security Patrols and High Impact Enforcement: DEN has significantly bolstered security patrols within its parking lots, deploying contract security personnel and Denver Police officers. This increased presence serves as a strong deterrent to potential criminals and provides an immediate response to any suspicious activity.

High Activity Location Observation (HALO) Cameras: In a move to enhance surveillance capabilities, DEN is in the process of acquiring 15 HALO cameras, strategically positioned throughout the parking lots. These advanced cameras are mobile and designed to monitor high-activity areas, discouraging criminal behavior and enabling rapid response and video evidence collection in case of incidents.

Expanded Camera Coverage: DEN is also working to install additional permanent security cameras to provide complete coverage of all surface parking lots. This comprehensive camera network will further fortify DEN's security infrastructure and aid in proactive monitoring.

Stolen Vehicle Alerts: DEN has integrated cutting-edge technology that alerts security personnel when stolen vehicles enter key locations on airport property. This proactive approach can aid in preventing further criminal activities as stolen vehicles are often used for criminal activity and assists law enforcement agencies in their efforts to apprehend criminals more quickly.

Additional Barrier: DEN is also working with DPD to evaluate new barriers at key parking lot locations that will help to prevent criminals from leaving parking exit lanes and damaging gate arms.

DEN has a collaborative partnership with the Denver Police Department to combat auto crimes and promote vehicle theft prevention. The following initiatives under this partnership have already been rolled out:

Enforcement: Utilizing the Denver Police officers assigned to DEN and DPD's newer Denver Auto Theft Team (DATT), to date, approximately 15 suspects were arrested for auto theft at DEN, while the DATT continues special enforcement operations at the airport property.

DENVERTRACK: Through the DenverTrack program, motorists can preauthorize police access to their vehicles' GPS for real-time tracking in the event of theft. This innovative approach enhances the chances of swift recovery, suspect identification/apprehension and minimizes potential damages.

Free Catalytic Converter Etching/Protection Kits: DEN, in conjunction with the Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority (CATPA), is offering free catalytic converter etching/protection kits to vehicle owners. This initiative aims to discourage theft and vandalism, providing an added layer of protection.

Free Steering Wheel Lock Distribution: Another CATPA partnership initiative involves the distribution of free steering wheel locks. This simple yet effective measure prevents unauthorized vehicle use and serves as a visual deterrent for thieves.

As DEN reinforces its security infrastructure and collaborates with law enforcement, passengers and visitors can have confidence in the airport's commitment to their safety and protection of their vehicles.