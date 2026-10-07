Denver International Airport demonstrates how crews clear runways of snow

The snow isn't piling up across Colorado just yet, but when it does, Denver International Airport has a plan to clear the runways and roads of snow to keep things moving.

Instead of using sand, crews use a chemical liquid. The airport said this is the best way so the snow can break down more easily, and the flakes won't fly everywhere when a plane takes off or lands.

Denver International Airport crews prepare for winter conditions. CBS

Crews worked all summer to train for any scenario when it comes to winter conditions. These same crews provided a demonstration around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday to show CBS Colorado in person how best to clear snow from the runways.

Airport officials said the runways must be clear, or it will impact how the planes can take off and land. Visibility is always a priority when it comes to snow and blowing snow. Crews say if they do not do their jobs correctly, it will impact the airport's fuel costs, time, and money out of their pockets.

"We try to make ourselves prepared for anything that Mother Nature throws at us." Brandon Adderly, Senior Manager of Airside Operations at the airport. "We are prepared for any inches. We are prepared for another less than 30."