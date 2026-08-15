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Denver International Airport experiencing delays, ground stop due to weather

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
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Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

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A ground stop is in place for Denver International Airport as thunderstorms move into the metro area on Saturday.

The Federal Aviation Administration says thunderstorms are encroaching on final approach courses, causing officials to hold arrivals. The ground stop is in place until 4 p.m., but officials say there's more than a 60% chance it will be extended.

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Federal Aviation Administration

Departures from the contiguous United States to Denver are experiencing an average delay of 114 minutes. The FAA says the ground delay is expected to last until 9:59 p.m.

Another round of heavy rain is expected to impact the Front Range throughout the weekend. According to CBS Colorado Meteorologist Callie Zanandrie, rainfall rates in the Denver metro area could approach 1-2" in 30 minutes, leading to localized flash flooding.

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CBS

The biggest concerns with these storms are possible damaging winds and large hail.

On Saturday, the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Front Range until 9 p.m.

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