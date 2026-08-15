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Another round of heavy rain to impact Colorado's Front Range over the weekend

By
Callie Zanandrie
Callie Zanandrie
Meteorologist
Callie Zanandrie is a First Alert Meteorologist with CBS News Colorado. Catch her latest First Alert Weather updates on TV and on our free streaming service, CBS News Colorado.
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Callie Zanandrie

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Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day for severe storms and flooding rains in the afternoon and evening for the Denver metro area and eastern plains.

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CBS

Storms should start to develop after noon in the Denver metro area, with the best window for flooding rains, hail, and damaging winds after 2 p.m. into the early evening.

Rainfall rates could approach 1-2" in 30 minutes, leading to localized flash flooding.

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CBS

Sunday is a FAWD day for yet another round of afternoon severe storms and flooding rains possible in the Denver metro and across the plains. Denver is sitting at a level 2 for severe weather.

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CBS

Warmer and drier conditions arrive on Monday and Tuesday.

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