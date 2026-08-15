Another round of heavy rain to impact Colorado's Front Range over the weekend

Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day for severe storms and flooding rains in the afternoon and evening for the Denver metro area and eastern plains.

CBS

Storms should start to develop after noon in the Denver metro area, with the best window for flooding rains, hail, and damaging winds after 2 p.m. into the early evening.

Rainfall rates could approach 1-2" in 30 minutes, leading to localized flash flooding.

CBS

Sunday is a FAWD day for yet another round of afternoon severe storms and flooding rains possible in the Denver metro and across the plains. Denver is sitting at a level 2 for severe weather.

CBS

Warmer and drier conditions arrive on Monday and Tuesday.