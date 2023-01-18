Denver International Airport deals with winter storm

Denver International Airport buckled down for a big storm Tuesday night and Wednesday.

More than 170 flights were canceled Tuesday and hundreds more were canceled for Wednesday.

"I only could be mad at mother nature, but I would never be mad at her. She just kind of does her own thing and marches to the beat of her own drum," said traveler Jamie Chambers of Charlotte, NC.

Chambers was passing time in the terminal after having one flight canceled and was waiting for another.

CBS

"I don't think I'll make it. We've been over there looking at hotels and just kind of waiting to see what the waiting game will probably be," he said.

Chambers was in Colorado for a birthday celebration he shared with his brother, who had his own birthday on a similar date.

A big group came out from Charlotte: "I've never been to Denver Colorado it's always been a bucket list kind of thing to do."

A bucket's worth of snow was expected and it meant preps for airport workers. "I have two sides. I have departures and arrivals that I check," said Michael Schultz as he looked at the monitors lighting up with cancellations.

Schultz is a manager at the Boulder Beer Tap House near South Security.

CBS

"We cater a lot more in the main terminal to arrivals. People waiting on skis, baggage, rides," he said.

Some of them are likely to be a bit grumpy: "Nothing like a bartender to tell your stories to and I've heard them all."

Outside, people waited in the declining weather for shuttles or rides. Gabrielle Cornejo and George Bentley along with a nephew were just back from San Diego where they went for her birthday. They had 60-degree weather.

Once they got home to Denver, their plans were pretty simple: "We're going to turn on the fireplace. Yeah. Cuddle."