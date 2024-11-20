Denver International Airport celebrates Native American Heritage Month with fashion show

Denver International Airport celebrated Native American Heritage Month with a fashion show on Wednesday. The Indigenous fashion show was put on by Native Max, a digital media company that aims to celebrate and inspire Indigenous people.

The show featured two Native American designers and 10 models. The goal is to showcase fashions from tribes across the country.

"The message we want to get out is that we are still here and still thriving. We host fashion shows all over the country and we want to tell positive stories of Native people," said Native Max founder, CEO Kelly Holmes.

The show was the first Native American fashion show to be hosted at an international airport.