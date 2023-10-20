Denver International Airport begins demolishing toll plaza

More construction is underway at Denver International Airport as it began demolishing the toll plaza.

The toll plaza has been at DIA since it opened back in 1993 as crews began deconstructing the plaza on Friday.

DIA quickly moved away from using the plaza to pay tolls and hasn't served any purpose in 20 years. Now crews will put it apart piece by piece to see what can be recycled and reused.

"Right now we will regrade this area once the building is gone, it will be a safer environment on Peña. It will provide more visibility and maybe reduce the grade. So that passengers and the traveling public have greater visibility."

Right now, there is no current plan for DIA to build anything to replace the plaza.

There area for now will be used as dedicated turnaround lanes for snow equipment and emergency vehicles.