Denver International Airport announces new CFO

Denver International Airport new CFO is Mike Nakornkhet
There's a new CFO in town at Denver International Airport,

Mike Nakornkhet has been serving as interim CFO after being appointed as deputy CFO since March 2021.

He has no easy task ahead; he'll have to manage the nearly $3-billion improvement programs at the airport.

He does come with 20 years of experience in the aviation industry. 

The airport's current CEO, Phil Washington, has been there for over a year.

He is being considered for a job leading the Federal Aviation Administration.

First published on September 28, 2022 / 6:40 PM

