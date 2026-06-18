Denver International Airport expecting 8 million passengers in July

July may only be two weeks away, but at the Denver International Airport, employees are getting ready for what could be their busiest month on record.

Airport officials say they are expecting eight million passengers during the month of July. The airport reached those exact same numbers in July 2025.

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Airport officials say they are adding new flights this summer. United Airlines will offer options to fly to Bangor, Maine and Chattanooga, Tennessee. Southwest and Allegiant are adding flights to Destin-Fort Walton Beach, Florida. Southwest is also adding a new flight to Santa Rosa, California.

With the addition of the new flights, DEN now has more than 200 flights you can use to travel domestically and internationally. Airport officials say a lot of these flights are direct flights for you to get to your vacations faster.

Denver International Airport CBS

"These are great options for passengers as it cuts travel time down from eight to 10 hours when you're connecting to another airport to just three to four hours," said Laura Jackson, Vice President, Air Service Development, DEN.

It is still recommended to arrive at the airport at least two hours before your flight. You should also plan for how long it takes to park, get your boarding pass, check luggage and go through TSA.