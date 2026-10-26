Denver inmates cast their ballots ahead of Election Day 2026

The Denver Sheriff Department offered in-person voting for people who are in custody and eligible to vote on Monday. The Denver Clerk and Recorder's Election Division works with the Colorado Criminal Justice Reform Coalition and the League of Women Voters of Colorado for the Confined Voting Program.

Poll workers were brought into the downtown detention center along with ballots on Monday. Small groups of inmates were supervised as they cast their ballots.

Denver Department of Public Safety

"There's so many of us that want to see changes out in the community even though we're incarcerated, and we still feel like we have a voice," said Brandon Small, one of the voters.

The voting continues in person for the Downtown Detention Center through Oct. 28, and at the Denver County Jail on Oct. 29 - 30.

"From across the nation, we've heard stories of voter intimidation and suppression. In Denver, we believe in voter education and empowerment. Everyone who is eligible to vote should. That includes people who are in custody that are permitted to do so in jails throughout the State of Colorado," said Denver Sheriff Elias Diggins in a statement.

This is the eleventh year for the collaborative effort and election officials said it serves as a model for the rest of the nation.

On Saturday, the Clear Creek Clerk and Recorder's Office held in-person voting for the inmates who are eligible.