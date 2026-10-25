Colorado inmates who are eligible to vote cast their ballots

With approximately a week until the midterm election, Colorado inmates who are eligible to vote are casting their ballots.

On Saturday, the Clear Creek Clerk and Recorder's Office held in-person voting for the inmates who are eligible. Five inmates used the voting booth provided.

A Clear Creek inmate reads about the items on the ballot before casting his vote. Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office

An in-person voting day is also scheduled to take place in Denver on Monday. The Denver Office of the Clerk and Recorder's Elections Division will provide the opportunity for inmates to cast their ballots at the Van-Cise-Simonet Detention Center.

"This initiative reflects the City and County of Denver's ongoing commitment to civic engagement and ensuring that all eligible voters, regardless of their custodial status, are able to participate fully in the democratic process," said the Denver Sheriff's Office.

Denver's effort to facilitate voting for eligible individuals is thanks to a collaboration between the Denver Sheriff's Office, the Denver Clerk and Recorder's Office, the Colorado Criminal Justice Reform Coalition and the League of Women Voters.