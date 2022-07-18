Denver Immigrant Community Calling For Real Reform

At a gathering at Ruby Hill Park on Sunday, July 17, 2022, Denver's immigrant community called for permanent solutions to immigration issues in the United States.

Immigration reform rally in Ruby Hill Park on Sunday, July 17, 2022. CBS

The group is calling for citizenship for all DACA recipients. Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals is a policy that allows children who were brought to the United States without documentation, but before they were old enough to object to get a grant of deferred action on their immigration status.

At Sunday's rally, advocates for reform called the future of DACA in jeopardy. A federal court heard arguments on the policy's legality earlier in July. The "Let's Talk DACA" event was held to educate immigrants about what steps they can take now, as well as, what they can do to advocate for their futures.

Immigrant rights advocates hold informational rally. CBS

"Sometimes when you look at immigration issues or when you look at a black issue, you think, 'Oh, this is a black issue, this is an immigrant issue.' This is a human rights issue, and this is an issue that concerns all of us. If one of us is impacted, if the immigrants are impacted, then that means that the whole country is impacted," said Lumiere Baukasa, and immigrant rights advocate.

The federal court's decision could impact hundreds of thousands of immigrants who rely on DACA.