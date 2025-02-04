Man sentenced for attempted sexual assault of child in Denver human trafficking case

A man convicted in a Denver human trafficking case was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday.

In Nov. 2024, Reginald Biggs pleaded guilty to distributing a controlled substance to a minor and was convicted of attempted sexual assault of a child. Both charges are felonies.

Reginald Biggs FBI Denver

Biggs was charged with numerous offenses in connection with human trafficking in April and May of 2022. As part of his plea deal, 18 charges were dismissed.

In a post on X, FBI Denver said Biggs was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Feb. 4.

Officials said the organization From Silenced to Saved was awarded the FBI Director's Community Leadership Award for their assistance with survivors in connection with the case. The nonprofit helps those who have fallen victim to sexual exploitation to find housing, food, transportation, and other services to help survivors leave their abusers.