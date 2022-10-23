Watch CBS News
1 dead, 2 hurt in Denver house party shooting on Beach Court

Multiple people were shot, including one person who died, in a shooting at a house party on S Beach Court in Denver on Saturday night. No arrests were made the night of the shooting. 

According to Denver Police Department, police responded to the report of a shooting in the 1600 block of S Beach Court, where a male victim was found with gunshot injuries. He was taken to the hospital, where he died. 

Investigators learned two other female gunshot victims took themselves to the hospital to treat injuries connected to the house party shooting, and they are both expected to be OK. 

Other people at the party were hurt in the shooting but not due to gunshot injuries. They were all considered minor injuries. 

The cause of the shooting remained under investigation on Sunday, and police had no available information about possible suspects. 

Anyone with information can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).

