Denver hires first chief urban designer, who sets sights on sustainability, livability and equity

Now there's a first for the city, to help plan the vision for what's to come, Denver has hired its first chief urban designer. The city created this position to emphasize the importance of design in development.

"How do we think about our city? From a design standpoint, from the buildings, the streets, the parks, how does that all come together to represent what we are as Denver?" asks Laura Aldrete, executive director of Community Planning and Development for the city of Denver.

It's a question that Denver is hoping Eugenia Di Girolamo can answer. Italian-born Di Girolamo is Denver's first-ever chief urban designer, assuming the role on Aug. 1, after working in a similar position in New York City. She describes her design style as community-based.

"What I'm doing right now what I want the goal of these first few months to be is really just to listen," says Di Girolamo.

Eugenia Di Girolamo took on the role of Denver's first chief urban designer earlier this month.

Right now, Di Girolamo is exploring Denver and meeting the city's leaders and residents.

"So I can really understand what it feels to live and work and play in Denver and what are peoples aspirations for living here and being here," says Di Girolamo.

While Di Girolamo doesn't have specific projects in mind yet, her goals include prioritizing sustainability, livability and equity.

"What does it mean to have a good quality of living within a city? And that includes having access to housing that is attainable, having access to services within a certain distance," says Di Girolamo.

She's aware of high home prices and gentrification in Denver and wants to incorporate bike lanes and public transit into her designs, as the city grows.

"Change is a natural part of the story of a city, and so I think it's just a matter of harnessing that change and making sure that with development and growth we also provide houses and homes," says Di Girolamo.

As she gets to know the city and the people in it, Di Girolamo wants every Denverite to ask themselves, what do you want your city to look like?