Denver provides up to $50K to organizations to buy, install cooling equipment

As Colorado experiences unseasonably warm temperatures with dry conditions, Denver officials are expanding efforts to protect residents most vulnerable to extreme heat.

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The city's Office of Climate Action, Sustainability and Resiliency is offering up to $50,000 in grants to community organizations to help purchase, distribute and install cooling equipment in neighborhoods most at risk. Eligible equipment includes air conditioners and cold climate heat pumps.

The program prioritizes people 65 and older and people with pre-existing health conditions. Additional outreach will target youth, low-income residents and people living in NEST neighborhoods.

Applications are open now through April 3, with awardees expected to be announced later in April.

City leaders say the program builds on efforts from last year, when hundreds of cooling systems were distributed across Denver.

"The record-breaking heat we are experiencing is part of a larger warming trend," said Emily Gedeon with Denver's climate office. "We've had four of our hottest summers in the last five years."

The need for cooling solutions is already becoming apparent.

Unseasonably warm temperatures in March are drawing people outdoors and boosting local businesses. Ashley Paige, owner of Denver Pops, said setting up shop this early in the season is unusual.

"Generally, we dabble a little bit in March, and it's not consistent," Paige said. "I am shocked to be out here and it's 87 degrees in March, that's crazy."

At Sloan's Lake, families and kids took advantage of the warmth, with some enjoying ice cream and bike rides.

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"It's really hot, but I like it," said Esme Nicholson.

Still, some parents worry the early heat could signal a challenging summer ahead.

"I think it'll be a difficult summer for some reasons, and hopefully this isn't a continuing pattern," said Angelina Maiorca.

City officials say the grant program is designed to help trusted community organizations reach residents who may lack access to cooling or face indoor air quality risks.

"These grants are for organizations that are really connected to communities," Gedeon said. "They know folks who are in need, who might not have cooling in their home, or who might suffer from indoor pollution risks."

In addition to grants, Denver has partnered with Switch Together Denver to offer group-buying programs for solar panels and heat pumps, allowing residents to access bulk discounts and available rebates.

Officials say the city is continuing to expand its response as climate risks grow.

"Denver is taking action on a lot of fronts when it comes to protecting our community from climate risks," Gedeon said.