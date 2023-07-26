Denver health experts offer tips to stay cool during heat wave

The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment has some advice on how to keep cool during this recent heat wave. Temperatures are expected to rise in the high 90s for the rest of the week.

According to the health experts, high temperatures can cause illness as excessive heat can increase the body's core temperature.

Denver's Department of Public Health & Environment offers these reminders to help stay safe and beat the heat:

Stay inside in air-conditioned buildings as much as possible

Drink more water than usual and don't wait until you're thirsty to drink

Take cool showers or baths to cool down, fans will not protect against heat-related illness during extreme temperatures

Don't use the stove or oven to cook—it will make you and your house hotter

Never leave a pet or child alone inside a hot car

Avoid excess exercise with your pet when it's hot outside

Provide adequate shelter and access to fresh water for pets that are left outside during the day

See more tips to stay safe, prevent heat-related illness, and protect your pets during these uncomfortably high temperatures. Visit our extreme heat information page to learn more.